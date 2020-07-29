More ($): Purdue's Class of 2022 targets

One of Purdue's top backcourt targets for 2022, Paul McMillan IV knows the place well by now.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect from Woodward High School in Cincinnati has visited three times in the past year, first for the TCU football weekend, then for basketball's home opener vs. Texas, then for the Boilermakers' Big Ten game vs. Michigan State.

Whatever familiarity It bred during those occasions was punctuated last week during an online meeting between Purdue's coaches and McMillan and his family.

"He had just a phenomenal Zoom call with the Purdue staff, with Coach (Matt) Painter and Coach (Micah) Shrewsberry," said McMillan's father, Paul McMillan Sr. "Very open and very informational and gave us a lot of details and insights on the Boilermaker basketball program and what that would like for Paul. It was a very, very good meeting."