OL Andre Oben will bring NFL pedigree, potential to Purdue
Guard, tackle, Andre Oben doesn’t care what position he ends up playing at Purdue. He’s just glad to have a home in West Lafayette.
“I think it was definitely important that they have emphasis on developing their players,” Oben told GoldandBlack.com. “I really believe in their strength program, that they can transform me into a great lineman, as well as the coaching staff.
“And I also think that Purdue has great academics. They play in one of the toughest conferences in college football. So, I think that all that made me want to become a Boilermaker.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news