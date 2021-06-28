 Andre Oben | Purdue football | 2022 commit
OL Andre Oben will bring NFL pedigree, potential to Purdue

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: New Jersey G Andre Oben commits to Purdue | Purdue 2022 commits

Guard, tackle, Andre Oben doesn’t care what position he ends up playing at Purdue. He’s just glad to have a home in West Lafayette.

“I think it was definitely important that they have emphasis on developing their players,” Oben told GoldandBlack.com. “I really believe in their strength program, that they can transform me into a great lineman, as well as the coaching staff.

“And I also think that Purdue has great academics. They play in one of the toughest conferences in college football. So, I think that all that made me want to become a Boilermaker.”

