OL Andre Oben will bring NFL pedigree, potential to Purdue

Guard, tackle, Andre Oben doesn’t care what position he ends up playing at Purdue. He’s just glad to have a home in West Lafayette.



“I think it was definitely important that they have emphasis on developing their players,” Oben told GoldandBlack.com. “I really believe in their strength program, that they can transform me into a great lineman, as well as the coaching staff.

“And I also think that Purdue has great academics. They play in one of the toughest conferences in college football. So, I think that all that made me want to become a Boilermaker.”