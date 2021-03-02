JaMarcus Shephard calls Jackson Anthrop his security blanket. Why not?



Anthrop is a constant and the savviest of veterans on the Purdue roster, a 24-year old who has been there and done that. He’s someone Shephard, the Boilermakers’ receivers coach, can count on.

“He should be 'Grandpa,' ” said Shephard. “Jackson gets a lot of respect around here. He's put in the time.”