GoldandBlack.com talks to EagleAction.com football beat writer Riley Overend to get the perspective of the Boston College program heading into Saturday's game. Overend gives us his thoughts on a program that is ranked for the first time in over decade and a tailback in AJ Dillon, who getting buzz as a potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

GoldandBlack.com: Give us some insight on AJ Dillon and what makes him so effective?

Overend: "To put it simply, AJ Dillon has changed the course of this entire Boston College program ever since he took over as the starter at tailback last year against Louisville. Since that game, the Eagles are 8-2 and I believe it's because of him. He has 10 games of 100 yards or more and it's because he's just such a difficult player to tackle. One of his best attributes is his tree trunk legs that keep churning through contact and he breaks a lot of initial tackles and you normally need a group effort to bring him down. He's got an athletic spin move he'll bring and he benefits from running behind one of the best offensive lines in the country. The Boston College coaches knew they'd have a veteran group up front and they've really made it easy for him to find holes to run through in these first three games."

GoldandBlack.com: It does seems like when (Coach Steve) Addazio really wants to run a more old-school, pro-style system similar to Wisconsin. Has he struggled at all to maintain this old-school look?

Overend: "Addazio certainly deserves a lot of credit in sticking with this run game through a pretty dismal stretch of offense from 2015-17 when BC was at or near the bottom of the conference in points per game. However, this is because of offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler (former Michigan back-up quarterback from 1993-95) and what happened after he took over play-calling duties before last year's game against Louisville, the same game Dillon got his first start. Loeffler has been at the head of this sea change to a more play-action style where they do spread you out more but he's decided to implement more jet sweeps and end-around plays to make defenses cover the whole field. Loeffler has been known to throw the ball on first down to actually set up the run in what would seem like a backwards way of football nowadays. Loeffler has been the perfect guy to do what Addazio wants to be known for and that's a running game and I have to imagine it's made it easier to recruit the tailback position for future seasons."

GoldandBlack.com: Let's talk about quarterback Anthony Brown. Jeff Brohm thought he had his best career game at Wake Forest and do you agree he's recovered from his knee injury and taken his game to another level?

Overend: "When you look at when Brown was injured last year and how many games he's into this season, you can make the argument he's still completing what would've been a full freshman season. I think there's still a ton of improvement to come for Anthony Brown as just a sophomore at the position. His accuracy on the play-action passes has allowed him to settle in and he's really asked to oversee the defensive scheme shifts as the leader of the offense. What's impressive is his ability to force defenses to keep a second safety high to allow Dillon to go against seven-man fronts instead of eight or nine players in that box.

"I'm sure Purdue will load the box some but Anthony has done an excellent job of recognizing that and getting the ball out quick to a 1-on-1 matchup over the top. I agree the injury has forced him to be a little different player because his mobility is a little bit less than you saw last year from him. Boston College doesn't do too much designed runs with him out of a RPO action and he's become more of game manager quarterback."

GoldandBlack.com: Describe BC's passing attack because I'm seeing six receivers averaging at least 19 yards a reception. Is there a big-play element to this scheme in the pass game?

Overend: "I will grant you the first two games were against cupcake opponents, but AJ Dillon has scored on the first possession of those two games. So what happens? Defenses load the box and then Boston College unleashes its wide receivers vertically. This is the best set of wide receivers that Addazio has had at Boston College. Receivers like Michael Walker, Jeff Smith and Kobay White allow Boston College to do things they haven't been able to execute before. White is redshirt sophomore that has established himself as a great route runner and very efficient with his play. You combine all that with a tight end (Tommy Sweeney) who could be drafted and you have what I think is the dangerous passing attack in Chestnut Hill since Matt Ryan was here."