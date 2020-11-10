GoldandBlack.com: The Wildcats are coming to West Lafayette. Let's start with the NU offense. Tell Purdue fans what they can expect on Saturday.

Vaccher: As you know, Northwestern’s offense has given me a little concern the last couple weeks. They opened up against Maryland and it was unbelievable. They had 537 yards of offense, they scored 43 points and it was something we hadn't seen in a few years. People were really excited. But the last couple weeks, it's been a little tougher go. In Iowa, they put up 21 points. They ran the ball 60 times, only got 143 yards, 2.4 yards per carry. But they made it stand up, somehow. And then again, Saturday, against Nebraska, they kind of got themselves in a little bit of a hole. But they did just enough to win (21-13). Again, they got out gained, but they do what they have to do. Peyton Ramsey had two interceptions in the first half and came back in the second and threw two touchdowns and came back and won the game for them. He played much better in that second half. So, that's something I think they'll hang their hat on a little bit going into this week.

GoldandBlack.com: You said you've had some concerns about the offense for Northwestern. Why is that?

Vaccher: They haven't moved the ball too consistently. Like I said against Iowa (21-20 win), they ran the ball down their throats all day, but just 2.4 yards per carry. And they had 14-play and 16-play drives for touchdowns. They just grinded it out. Part of that was because it was a windy day in Iowa City and they had those couple turnovers early, they put themselves in a 17-0. And I think Fitz wanted to hunker down. And then Saturday, too, they went first drive 80 yards for a touchdown and looked fantastic. Drake Anderson had a 41-yard touchdown run, and then rest of the game they didn't do much. The rest of the half, they didn't do anything. Then in the second half, they put some things together a little bit. I just think maybe it's just because that first week (43-3 win vs. Maryland) they looked so dynamite and it was so wonderful to see after years of struggling on the offensive end. But they've got to be a little sharper offensively, because they're going have to score some points I think to beat Purdue.

Story continues below video

