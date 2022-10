Purdue will be looking to win a fifth game in a row for the first time since opening 5-0 in 2007. But, do so, the Boilermakers will have to knock off a Wisconsin team (3-4; 1-3) in Madison that it has not beaten in almost 20 years.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Matt Lepay, the voice of Wisconsin football, to learn more about the Badgers in advance of Purdue's trip to Madison on Saturday.