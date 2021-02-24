Purdue has several positions that are worrisome as it prepares for the 2021 season. But receiver isn’t one of them. Even with Rondale Moore off to the NFL a year early—as expected—the Boilermakers' situation at wideout remains good. Very good. Just ask wideout coach JaMarcus Shephard.

“I learned that we got some guys out there who have the opportunity to really be impact players,” said Shephard after the third spring practice on Wednesday. “These guys are out there, and they've learned their playbook very well throughout this offseason already. But there are areas that can improve. Chief among the technical issues, according to Shephard. • Getting better in and out of cuts. • Being physical at the line of scrimmage. Players like redshirt freshman Maliq Carr and sophomore T.J. Sheffield have put in the work in the offseason, according to Shephard. He also has been impressed with sophomore Mershawn Rice, who has battled injury most of his two seasons on campus. “These young guys have taken it upon themselves, these guys have really taken it to heart,” said Shephard. “The playbook is important. And they are showing it on the practice field.” Story continues below video



One player who already knows the playbook well is junior David Bell. With Moore limited by a hamstring issue for the second season in a row last year, the 6-2, 205-pound Bell assumed the role of alpha dog. And, he excelled. Bell finished 2020 No. 1 in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (104.2). His eight TD grabs also paced the league, while his 53 catches were No. 2. This came on the heels of a 2019 debut season that saw Bell make 86 grabs for 1,035 yards and seven TDs en route to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. “Looking great,” Shephard said in response to how Bell is looking. “Fantastic. Running faster. He's getting stronger. He's David Bell, man. I'm just gonna tell you that he just knows how to make plays. I mean, that's just what he does. There’s nothing different about his playmaking ability that is going to show up in spring ball. He just does that." But even Bell has things to work on, right? “There's some subtle tweaks that we need to make in his game,” said Shephard. “I talked to one NFL receiver coach today and he is talking about catching the ball with his hands vs. catching the ball with his body, and things of that nature. So, obviously those are things that we're making strides on. I think he made strides this past year with that.” Fellow junior Milton Wright will be the perfect complement to Bell. The 6-3, 195-pound Wright showed improvement last season in making 24 receptions for 305 yards and two TDs. Story continues below video

