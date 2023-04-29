Another former Boilermaker is off the board as tight end Payne Durham joins fellow Purdue offensive players Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones as Boilermakers drafted thus far. Durham was the 171st overall selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Durham is the second Purdue tight end drafted in the last four years, after Brycen Hopkins was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

The All-Big Ten performer was one of the most productive tight ends in the nation last season, accounting for 56 catches, 560 yards and 8 touchdowns through the air. He finished his career with the second most touchdown catches for a Purdue tight end, behind only Dave Young.

Durham now joins the Buccaneers’ tight end room alongside Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Otton is viewed as Tampa Bay’s top option at the position, but some inexperience behind him could allow Durham to see a significant role as a rookie.