Pike High coach: OT Moussa brings 'athleticism' and 'nastiness'
Purdue had an "in" with recent Pike High (Indianapolis) offensive lineman commitment Mahamane Moussa: His coach, Pat Echeveria, played college football at DePauw in Greencastle, Ind., with Boilermaker wideout coach JaMarcus Shephard.
“We have some connections at Purdue, so that doesn’t hurt,” said Echeveria, in his second season at Pike. "Even back then, JaMarcus never shut up. He is exactly the same as he is right now. And I love every minute of it. I love him. He is really good."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news