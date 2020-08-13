Purdue had an "in" with recent Pike High (Indianapolis) offensive lineman commitment Mahamane Moussa: His coach, Pat Echeveria, played college football at DePauw in Greencastle, Ind., with Boilermaker wideout coach JaMarcus Shephard.

“We have some connections at Purdue, so that doesn’t hurt,” said Echeveria, in his second season at Pike. "Even back then, JaMarcus never shut up. He is exactly the same as he is right now. And I love every minute of it. I love him. He is really good."