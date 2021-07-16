Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman receivers

Receiver has been one of the strongest positions during the Jeff Brohm era. And that will continue in 2021.

Purdue saw Rondale Moore turn pro after his junior season. No doubt, his playmaking ability will be missed. But Moore--who was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL draft--had minimal impact the last two seasons (seven games, 64 catches, 657 yards, 10.3 ypc, two TDs; nine rushes, 35 yards, 3.9 ypr, 1 TD) as he dealt with hamstring issues. And he was mostly a non-factor on special teams in 2019-20.



The squad also saw Maliq Carr (Michigan State), Amad Anderson, Jr. (Temple) and Jared Sparks (Louisiana Monroe) transfer. The loss of Carr stings, as his 6-5 frame made the former four-star recruit an intriguing weapon who was just taking the wraps off his promising career. But neither Anderson nor Sparks figured prominently in the plans for 2021.