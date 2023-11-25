Purdue used a second half comeback to cap off the regular season on a high note and retain the Old Oaken Bucket for a third straight year, with a 35-31 victory over in-state rival Indiana. It wasn't the season that many had hoped in West Lafayette, but the Boilermakers now head into the off-season with some momentum. Boiler Upload hands out player of the game honors from Purdue's victory over the Hoosiers.

OFFENSE: Hudson Card

Take a bow, Hudson Card. Purdue's signal caller had a strong showing in the season finale, putting together one of his better performances of the year. Card finished the afternoon with 275 yards and three touchdowns while completing 62% of his passes. His yardage total was the second-most of the season. More importantly, Card was as effective as he's ever been with his legs in the win. He broke away from would-be Indiana tacklers on several occasions to extend plays. Card finished with a career-high 85 yards on the ground and his fifth-rushing touchdown of the season. After all of the struggles of his first year in West Lafayette, Hudson Card turned in a special performance in the Old Oaken Bucket game.



DEFENSE: Dillon Thieneman

The true freshman phenom capped off one of the best rookie campaigns in program history with a bang in Ross-Ade Stadium. Dillon Thieneman racked up eight tackles, including a tackle for loss while adding a pair of interceptions in the victory. Thieneman led the Boilermakers in tackles, all being solo stops. It was a fitting end to what will end up being a Freshman All-American season for the first-year safety. He officially racked up 106 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and six interceptions. Thieneman also broke freshmen records in solo tackles (passing Rod Woodson) and interceptions (passing Stu Schweigert) on Saturday.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Tyrone Tracy Jr.