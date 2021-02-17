Players to watch this spring
Spring is the time for player development. And--with no games to prep for--there is plenty of time for individual instruction during the 15 allotted practices set to begin on Friday for Purdue.
While it's important for everyone to improve, here are some key players to watch especially close this spring.
Note: Players listed alphabetically.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news