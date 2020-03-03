MORE: Co-DC Anthony Poindexter's safeties will call the defense for Purdue

Slowly but surly, Jack Plummer is battling back.

It has been a slow—and often tedious—process rehabbing from a broken right ankle suffered vs. Nebraska in Purdue’s ninth game last season.

“It sucks,” said Plummer of his rehab. “It sucks. Something I wish nobody goes through. It’s tough. You really wanna be out there playing. We love football. Having to sit there, as good as our training room is, you don’t really wanna sit in there. But I spent a lot, a lot of hours in there, doing rehab, icing it, getting strength back, trying to get range of motion back. So, it’s been a process.”

And the process is almost complete. The 6-5, 220-pound sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., is on the field this spring going through drills. And, he’s looking pretty good as he battles with junior Aidan O’Connell for the starting job.

Still, the Purdue staff is being cautious with Plummer, having him avoid 11-on-11 activity for fear of aggravating the injury in heavy traffic and in potentially dangerous situations.

"I would say he is very similar to how David Blough was a couple of springs ago coming off the same type of ankle injury," said Purdue co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm. "He's not really getting into the team periods. We don’t wanna risk anyone falling on that leg. He’s getting a lot of work and he’s looking good out there.”

Fans will remember the gruesome injury Blough suffered in 2017 vs. Illinois in Ross-Ade Stadium as a junior. It was a slow road back, as Blough missed the remaining four games that season. He was eased back the following spring and went on to enjoy a banner final season in 2018 in West Lafayette. Blough has since gone on to earn a roster spot as an undrafted player with the Detroit Lions, starting the final five games in 2019. He still found time to reach out to Plummer after he was injured.

"Yes, I talk to David,” said Plummer. “I think he may have texted me right after. He saw it. Pretty similar spot on the field, going the same direction, running the ball, pretty similar injuries. Pretty freaky, actually.

“We had a pretty similar injury. And he did the same thing as me. The first couple practices of spring ball was no contact but then he worked his way into full live. That’s what I’m planning on doing.”

Will Plummer eventually be more involved in full team situations later this spring?

“I’m feeling pretty good. I’m out here running around, doing a whole bunch of stuff," said Plummer after practice on Friday. "Just not doing the team stuff. They want precaution. They don’t want guys rolling up on me. So I am doing everything but when there is live there are live defensive bodies around.”

Plummer wants to build off what was a promising 2019 season. He started the third game of 2019 vs. TCU when Elijah Sindelar was out with a concussion. Plummer then became the full-time starter in the fifth game of the season after Sindelar suffered a season-ending shoulder injury vs Minnesota.

Story continues below video