The NCAA transfer portal has an active heart beat. Each day, players jump in looking for new opportunities. At times, it's difficult to keep up with all of the names and movement.

Purdue joined the party over the weekend when it added Western Kentucky grad transfer guard Tyler Witt to an offensive line that already figured to be a strong point in 2021.

Jeff Brohm will keep shopping in the portal—and recruiting high school and JC players—as he looks to flip the script on three consecutive losing seasons as he begins his fifth year in West Lafayette. The winter signing day begins February 3.

“I think every year it's different, but you've got to assess your team at the end of the season and see where your weaknesses are and where you can get better and how to get better, and we want to continue to do that,” Brohm said prior to the end of the 2020 season. “We've been studying that since the last week and making sure that we're on top of everything that's going on and making sure that we're going to do our part to improve our team.”

When asked if he would be active in the transfer market, Brohm answered succinctly:

“Yes.”

And it likely won’t be just grad transfers who are immediately eligible in 2021. The NCAA will vote in January to allow all student-athletes to transfer once without sitting out. The rule would be effective on Aug. 1, 2021. Fall and winter sport athletes would have to notify their schools of a transfer by May 1, with an exception extending the date to July 1 for an end-of-the-year head coaching change or the non-renewal of scholarships.

What positions at Purdue most need the immediate help that a portal addition would bring? We broke down the defense on Tuesday. Today, let’s take a look at the offense.