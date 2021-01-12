 Purdue football | offensive line review
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 15:51:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Position review: Offensive line

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Greg Long gives Purdue an anchor at right tackle.
Greg Long gives Purdue an anchor at right tackle. (Purdue Athletics)

MORE: Running backs | Receivers

The offensive line Jeff Brohm inherited in 2017 was in poor shape. Slowly but surely, the program has built up the front to the point where last season Brohm felt he had his best line yet. No doubt, the addition of senior analyst Neil Callaway helped, as he's a veteran coach who has molded a lot of lines. The 2021 front could be as good--or better--than last year's line.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}