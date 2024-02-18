Another court storm

Purdue's nine game win streak came to an end on the road against Ohio State. With a new head coach on the sidelines, the Buckeyes hit all of Purdue's weak points - shutting Purdue off at the three-point line, forcing Purdue into turnovers and converting them into points, and even winning the rebounding battle in the first half.



Purdue has been thoroughly out played in back to back first halves now after falling behind to Minnesota by eight points going into the half at home last week.



Matt Painter was resolute after the game in what beats Purdue, what his team needs to do, and that his bench needs to give him more. But a lot of credit was given to Ohio State and the talent assembled on that roster. Even if it doesn't show up consistently.



Below are videos from Braden Smith after the loss, Zach Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Matt Painter.

