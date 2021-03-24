Gus Hartwig was a unicorn in 2020, that rare true freshman offensive lineman to not just play—but to start.

Now, Hartwig looks primed to become an anchor for a Purdue line that teems with potential.

"We feel pretty good that we've got probably the most depth we've had since I've been here," said offensive line coach Dale Williams.

"We think we can have two good offensive lines if we got everybody healthy and everybody's competing and ready to go.”