Purdue couldn't steal one in Ann Arbor

Purdue showed fight defensively, but Michigan was too much for the Boilermakers and continued its season-long dominance of college football, winning It was the most points given up by Michigan on the season. After a week of scandal, Michigan looked like a team ready to make a statement against Purdue, scoring a touchdown on its first two possessions and then adding two field goals to go up 20-0. It looked like the route was on, but Purdue's defense stepped up, and a Michigan turnover gave Purdue the ball in scoring range in the second quarter.



After a turnover on a punt return, and a failed fourth down conversion in back to back possessions, Purdue was able to respond with two made field goals and closed the half at 20-6.



But as Michigan has done all season, it got the better of its opponent in the third quarter when when Semaj Morgan ran 44 yards for Michigan's third touchdown of the game.



Michigan would add another at the start of the fourth, and Purdue's offense continued to have no answer. While Purdue held Michigan's run game in check, JJ McCarthy made enough plays to never really be threatened by the Boilers.



McCarthy surpassed Tom Brady in passing yards at Michigan late in the fourth quarter.



McCarthy finished the game going 24 of 37 for 335 yards. He didn't have a passing touchdown as Michigan finished five drives on the ground with touchdown runs.



Blake Corum was bottled up for most the game with just 44 yards on 15 carries but he led the team with 3 rushing touchdowns.



Hudson Card tried to save his stat line late with a 24 yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks. Card ended the game going 12-28 for 144 yards and one touchdown to go with one interception.



Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 61 yards on 11 carries for the Boilers while Nic Scourton had two sacks for the defense.











Purdue got a flurry of life late in the second quarter when its offense was halted again. On its punt, the ball bounced and a Michigan player's foot made contact with the ball bounced towards the sideline. Purdue was able to just recover it and Purdue would get the ball in the best field position of the game down 20-0 with just over five minutes to play. Card was then able to get free on a scramble to move Purdue down to the Michigan 13 yard line.

Michigan's defense would thwart Purdue in the end zone, knocking away two Hudson Card passes, but Purdue would get on the board with a Ben Freehill field goal to bring the game to 20-3, Michigan.

Sparked by the offense getting on the board, Purdue's defense came up big on the next possession when Michigan decided to go for it up the middle on fourth and short from deep within its own territory. Purdue got the stop, and Purdue's offense was in scoring range again.

Freehill would knock in his second straight field goal to get the score to 20-6, and Purdue would hold in the final seconds to bring the game into half and hold the deficit to two touchdowns.