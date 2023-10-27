Matt Painter’s Boilermakers aren’t new to high major scrimmages to start the season.

Whether they’ve been public or secret, Painter has long leaned on an early test against programs along the likes of Providence, West Virginia, or Cincinatti last year. This year's game against Arkansas will be a little different though. Instead of a game held in private without audience or media, it will be a game played in front of a sold out crowd in hostile territory.

Purdue will travel to Arkansas to take on Arkansas while raising money for the United Way.While Purdue is taking the game seriously, Matt Painter did have some levity afforded to the exhibition nature of the contest.

When asked if this would be a real game, he responded with humor, “This is a real game. Like this is on television.”

Some secret scrimmages involve both coaches having the ability to stop the game to teach their players. This won’t be that.

Instead, Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks will try to take down Zach Edey and the #3 Boilermakers.And while this game offers more in learning about his team than counting towards its record, Purdue’s players are ready for the opportunity and their goal is a simple one.

“We’re playing to win, for sure,” starting point guard and sophomore, Braden Smith, said before Purdue’s day before practice outside of Purdue’s newly renovated locker room. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in any game or instance where I haven’t tried to win. Whether that’s in there on the ping pong table or on the practice field, I like to win.”

For senior Ethan Morton, this early road test will be a great early indication of where his team is at. He wants to see Purdue come out with energy from the jump.

“I think just effort. I think we just have to go in there and play super hard,” Morton said of what Purdue needed to do.

For Painter, he will use the Arkansas game to gauge a roster that’s one of the deepest in the country. While there’s plenty to gain from a loss or a win, Painter wants to see his Boilers come out on top. Something he expounded on in Painter fashion.

“Yeah. Sure,” he said about wanting to win. “What else is there?”