Purdue is in the National Championship game for the first time in 55 years, and it came after a relatively ugly game. The 63 points scored in the 63-50 win over North Carolina State was the lowest point total by a Purdue team this season. Purdue had 16 turnovers and shot just 40% fromt he field, but it was still enough as NC State shot under 40% from the floor.

Even Zach Edey had an "off" night by his lofty standards with just 20 points and 14 rebounds, but it was Lance Jones that provided the big shots as he scored 14 points while hitting four threes. Fletcher Loyer also finished with 11 points, hitting three times from long range.

Here is our postgame video coverage from Phoenix.