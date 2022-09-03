It’s full-steam ahead on Phase One of the Ross-Ade Stadium renovations.

On Wednesday, the Purdue athletic department unveiled the long-awaited renderings of the $45.4 million project that will commence at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The renovation is expected to be completed in time for the 2023 season.

The project has three main components:

• Building a tunnel from the locker room in the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to the stadium

• Converting and expanding a Purdue Team Store located in the northeast corner of the Ross-Ade parking lot into a dining/nutrition center



• Overhauling the south end zone



“I think all the elements, the three primary elements of this phase of the renovation, are things that are all in their own way really important to us as an athletic department, as a football program and the overall program, particularly with the nutrition and dining facility,” Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski said on Gold and Black LIVE on Friday.



It was hoped a dining/nutrition area would have been part of the Kozuch facility that opened in 2017.



“That's an element that we sorely lack at this point in time,” said Bobinski. “The ability to add that, to be able to serve the nutritional needs of all of our athletes, which has become an ever increasingly important element in college athletics.

"We've got a staff of really talented dieticians. We just don't have a place for them to really do their job as effectively as they're capable of. And this will really provide that in a really, really good way. So, I'm very excited about that element.”

The tunnel to be bored out in the northeast corner of the stadium will ease what has been a congested situation that could be dangerous for players. Bobinski pointed to Thursday night’s game vs. Penn State as an example of what has become an untenable situation.

“(Thursday night) to me was the absolute Exhibit A of why that is important,” said Bobinski. “Pregame, we had thousands of people pouring into the stadium, getting into the stadium, while our team is trying to navigate their way into the entrance down in the south part of the end zone. That's not good.

“And in postgame, people are pouring out of the stadium while our team is trying to make their way out of our little halftime room back up to the football performance center. That is a situation that is just ripe for problems. You lose an emotional game, it’s late at night, it's past midnight, thousands of people coming this way, a team trying to swim upstream.”

The tunnel will provide a safer, more efficient and impactful entrance and exit for the team.

The south end zone is the most visual of the renovations. The area has served as a party patio in recent years. The overhaul will see the south end zone serve as a primary seating area for students—as well as the band.

“Generationally, people like to experience games in different ways,” said Bobinski. “Particularly, the younger generation likes to have more social interaction during the course of a game. They're not as much wanting to sit in a specific seat staring straight ahead looking at the game. So, having some combination of traditional seating elements and some open, more gathering space-type areas, I think is something that is really responsive to the way people want to experience games these days. And we're excited about that.”

Bobinski says the students have rubber-stamped being moved from current areas that stretch from the northeast corner to the east side of the stands.

“We went to the students on this, we went to the band on it and they are all on board with sort of them owning that part of the stadium, sort of owning that end zone piece,” said Bobinski.

Story continues below photo

