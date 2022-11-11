Purdue faces an uphill battle as they travel to Champaign tomorrow to face the #21 team in the nation, the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In year two of Bret Bielema, Illinois has made great strides. This 2022 version of the Fighting Illini, almost looks like a replica of those great Bret Bielema Wisconsin Football Teams.

They run the ball, play stingy defense and take calculated shots downfield on offense. Bielema hit the transfer portal for his quarterback, Tommy DeVito, who has been precisely the quarterback Coach Bielema wanted. DeVito is efficient, takes care of the ball, and manages the game well.

On Defense, they are led by Sydney Brown, who roams the secondary and helps take away the best perimeter threat on the opposing offense. This week, expect Sydney Brown to be around Charlie Jones and Payne Durham often. He plays safety but has lined up at cornerback as well.

While Purdue will be the underdogs on the road, there is a path to victory. Here are the three ways Purdue can secure a win, on the road against this ranked Illini team.