Purdue didn't lose very often last season, but all five of its regular season losses came inside Big Ten action. None more upsetting than when Purdue went up to Northwestern as the #1 team in the country and Northwestern pulled off the 64-58 upset. It was Northwestern's first program win against a #1 team.



The game ended with a mob of Northwestern students surrounding both teams after a final ten minutes that turned in the Wildcats favor. Northwestern out physical'd Purdue at the end of the game. They were relentless with Edey inside and the calls didn't seem to go both ways. Purdue was a team that had it taken to them, and Painter wasn't shy about saying his team didn't respond to it.



The loss did something remarkable, it made Zach Edey short. After the game, he was visibly mad, frustrated with the whistle, and the game not being called the same both ways. He was bleeding and bruised after the game. Today, he was still short talking about Northwestern.



"Everyone remembers that game," Edey said in one of his longest answers ahead of Thursday's practice. "Everyone remembers kind of how everyone felt after that game."



It's a sentiment that Fletcher Loyer thinks the team shares. As much as this is another basketball game and Purdue attempts to treat them all the same, there seems something a little extra in the Purdue locker room ahead of Purdue's Big Ten opener.



"I think this is one that definitely stuck out to us," Loyer said Thursday. "One it being our first Big Ten game, one it being they beat us last year, and they stormed the court. Their coach got Coach of the Year, and we thought Coach Painter should have gotten it."



Chris Collins was awarded his first Big Ten Coach of the Year honor despite Purdue winning the Big Ten by three games and getting the #1 seed in the tournament.



Starting the Big Ten season is enough motivation for Painter and his coaches. Games tend to get harder when the familiar foes square off.



"Both run a lot of stuff," Matt Painter said ahead of practice Thursday afternoon. "Which can caus ea lot of confusion whether you're familiar or not."



And both teams should be plenty familiar with each other. Both teams bring back more than 50% of its minutes from last season.



Northwestern's two key cogs are still its two key cogs in Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer.

Zach Edey is still at Purdue.

Player's aren't the only circumstance that are the same. Purdue will again go into Northwestern as favorites in the Big Ten. Purdue will again go into Northwestern as the #1 team in the country. Northwestern will again try to play spoiler, and knock off #1 in back to back season.



It's a challenge that Loyer said he enjoys.

"Going in #1, there's an even bigger target on your back," he said.





"We're definitely going into this one with a little bit more of a chip on our shoulder," he would go onto to say.



It's a fitting first Big Ten game for Purdue. Though most of the players are the same, this year's team wants to tell a different story. That starts with avenging a loss to Northwestern on the road last year.