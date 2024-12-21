Purdue-Auburn post-game videos: "Nobody does it better than Purdue."

Despite a hostile crowd and lopsided game, Purdue coach Matt Painter and Auburn's Bruce Pearl had glowing things to say about the other's team and programs after Auburn's double-digit victory over Purdue.





Both teams have handled two of the hardest schedules in the country, but Purdue and Auburn stand at opposite ends of outcomes as they head into their Christmas breaks. Purdue has now lost two in a row, and three of its last four while Auburn remains with just one loss.





Media got a chance to talk with Johni Broome of Auburn, and then Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Braden Smith as well as both team's head coaches. Here's video from all interviews: