Purdue dominated early, then hung on late, earning its biggest win of the season to date and a signature win for its NCAA Tournament resume Sunday.

Oh, and the Boilermakers' 73-63 win over sixth-ranked Michigan State makes Purdue's Big Ten title hopes credible.

Purdue led by as many as 24 in the second half, but the Spartans rallied to get within four in the game's home stretch.

But Nojel Eastern made six straight foul shots in the game's final minutes to help Purdue close it out.

Ryan Cline scored 17 points to lead Purdue, while Carsen Edwards added 14, Eastern 12, Aaron Wheeler 11 and Matt Haarms 10 points and eight rebounds. The Boilermakers outrebounded Michigan State 42-33.

Purdue blitzed Michigan State from the outset, on the back of defense — and effort — that held the Spartans to 7-of-31 first-half shooting and provided the home team an 18-point halftime lead.

