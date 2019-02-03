Boilermakers rally in second half to beat Minnesota
Down 13 in the second half, Purdue was in trouble against Minnesota Sunday.
But if there's one thing this 17th-ranked Boilermaker team has been able to do lately, it's play its way out of trouble.
Using a 21-2 second-half run, Purdue beat the Gophers 73-63.
Carsen Edwards shook off a rough first half to score 17. Trevion Williams added 16, Matt Haarms 15 and Nojel Eastern and Ryan Cline 11.
Purdue was just 5-of-24 from three-point range, but Ryan Cline made two important ones during the game-turning run, and Grady Eifert buried a shot-clock-beating three with two minutes to play that went a long way toward sealing Purdue's sixth straight win.
Haarms added eight rebounds and five blocked shots, while making 7-of-9 shots, in what might have been the most impactful game of his career.
More to come ...
