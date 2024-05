Daniel Jacobsen has made the Team USA U18 team that will be heading to Buenos Aires to compete in the 2024 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup from June 3-9.



Jacobsen's a part of Purdue's incoming freshmen class which has six true freshman coming to campus this June when they'll be scheduled for summer classes and summer practices. This is a complete 180 from last season where Purdue had just one true freshman, Myles Colvin.



Jacobsen has been turning head from the start of camp and looks to be an expected starter going into Team USA's first game on June 3rd against Argentina.



Jacobsen is a 7-3 big man that is a natural rim protector with incredible mobility for his size on defense. He's also capable of stretching the floor at the other end of the floor.



Heading up the team is Arizona head coach, Tommy Lloyd, who will be joined by Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland and former Purdue assistant coach and current Notre Dame head coach, Micah Shrewsberry.



Jacobsen will get to make an impression on Purdue fans before he gets to campus. Purdue has a lot of questions at the center position after Zach Edey's exit to the NBA.