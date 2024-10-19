Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
Purdue basketball Fan Day scrimmages: Key notes and takeaways
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue basketball held its annual Fan Day in Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon, giving fans their first glimpse into what the Boilermakers could look like heading into a post-Edey world this season. Matt Painter conducted a trio of 12-minute scrimmages, mixing and matching lineups, that offered some intriguing storylines to watch as the season officially kicks off in just over two weeks.

Boiler Upload offers notes and takeaways from Purdue's open scrimmages on Saturday.

