Somehow the Big Ten, Purdue fans, the national media, and maybe even yourself, have forgotten about Fletcher Loyer.



That's not fair. You haven't forgotten. I know you haven't. I've seen it on twitter. I've seen it on our message boards, on other boards, everywhere there's a Purdue conversation his name eventually comes up. Loyer has somehow become something of a poster child for the 'Purdue' problem. Not athletic enough, internet voices say. Not big enough, bar chatter says. Crumples in the high pressure moments, national media mocks.



Fletcher Loyer, shooting guard, true sophomore, the running mate with Braden Smith last year, the two true freshman guards that led Purdue to a Big Ten title and thirty wins. Somehow that fact has been used against the guard. A true freshman that led a thirty team win is not something you see every season.



Loyer came into Purdue with some shine to his name. His brother was a well known name in college basketball. His father has spent his career working for NBA teams. Basketball is in his blood, and he plays like it. In high school and AAU, Loyer didn't look like one of the top players in the country in a picture, but if you watched him play and go head to head against the best players in the country, he proved time and time again he was.



He did the same thing his freshman year at Purdue. He was Purdue's second leading scorer, the only other double-digit scorer next to Zach Edey.



When it matters, Loyer wins. When Purdue needed an offensive burst, anything really against a tough Arkansas playing in front of a loud home crowd, it was Fletcher Loyer that once again responded for Purdue.



Purdue's season rests on Loyer's production. That's a good thing.