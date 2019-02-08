NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR 15 15 11 10 79% NEB — — 36 33 21%

#15 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (16-6, 9-2 B1G)

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (13-10, 3-9 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats Staters (last game) F - 15 Isaiah Roby (6-8, 230, Jr.) Roby is big and athletic and Matt Painter has been talking him up as an NBA prospect. He can make threes, but the more pressing concern for Purdue will be limiting his dunks and putback, though he's only a 46-percent shooter. He averages around 11 and seven rebounds per game. F - 20 Tanner Borchardt (6-8, 250, Sr.) Borchardt's not much of a scorer, but he's a big body and a presence on the glass, a few games removed from an 18-rebound outing vs. Illinois. G - 34 Thorir Thorbjarnarson (6-6, 206, So.)

The sophomore may or may not start again, but even if he does, he likely won't play starter-type minutes. G - 5 Glynn Watson (6-0, 180, Sr.) One of the better point guards in the Big Ten, the senior is struggling badly right now, just 5-of-32 overall and 0-for-3 from three-point range the past three games. He was 0-for-10 vs. Maryland. Doesn't mean Purdue will assume anything there. G - 0 James Palmer (6-6, 207, Sr.) The Big Ten's fifth-leading scorer in conference play, averaging 17.9 points, Palmer is one of the conference's toughest covers, a massive, slashing guard who's better than his 37-percent overall shooting suggests. KEY PLAYERS G - 12 Thomas Allen (6-1, 184, So.) Moved out of the starting five for the Maryland game, Allen will play starter-type minutes. He averages eight-and-a-half points per game and is a solid defender. G - 25 Nana Akenten (6-6, 218, So.) The reserve guard averages 4.2 points off the bench.

THREE THINGS REBOUND OFFENSIVE DISCIPLINE WATSON Nebraska is in a bad place right now as a team, but it has some formidable presences on the glass and Purdue can't let its guard down there and let Roby and Borchardt really hurt them. Nebraska has athletes and length and will try to pressure Purdue and might even mix in some zone. Purdue's going to want to move the ball and do a good job with its decision-making, obviously. The Cornhusker point guard is struggling badly right now, and Purdue would like it to stay that way, because he's a real weapon for them when he's playing well, a dangerous shooter who's difficult to stay in front of.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 71, NEBRASKA 55