NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR 17 18 11 8 73% PSU — — 86 70 27%

#17 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (14-6, 7-2 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 50 C Trevion Williams (6-9, 280, Fr.) The freshman big man has been a force on the glass for Purdue, and it's going to need him to be again, because keeping Mike Watkins off the boards has to be one of the Boilermakers' foremost priorities. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Eifert's one of Purdue's best rebounders and a key role player on offense, but also has been a solid defender this season. Quietly, the Boilermakers have done a good job stopping opposing 4 men all season and that's this game's key matchup, because of Penn State's Lamar Stevens. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)

A career-long Penn State killer, Cline's been on a shooting tear since the resumption of Big Ten play, shooting 52 percent from three the past seven games. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.) Eastern may not have to worry as much about facing a top-flight guard in this game defensively, but his on-ball defense will be an advantage for Purdue vs. everyone it faces, most likely. Eastern's affecting games in a lot of different ways, though, too. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.) Edwards was only 4-of-19, vs. Michigan State, but that doesn't mean necessarily he didn't play well, because more so than ever in his career, he's finding ways other than scoring to help Purdue win. KEY PLAYERS

32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Haarms has transformed since moving back to a role coming off the bench. His value as a screen-and-roll weapon has been amplified lately, he's been a key piece to Purdue's defensive improvement and he's shown distinct toughness in meetings with physical frontcourts from Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State this season. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

Wheeler's three threes and 11 points total really loomed large in the Boilermakers' biggest win of the season Sunday. When he's making shots from distance, Purdue's going to be a tough out. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)

Coming along nicely, Hunter has done some positive things for Purdue as a scorer, but his improvement has perhaps been most evident on defense, where he was a liability not all that long ago. His progress has been striking. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

One of Purdue's leading shooters this season in a backup role, Stefanovic hasn't taken just one shot over 25 minutes the past three games since his 14-point outburst against Rutgers, which hasn't lost since. He doesn't take bad shots. 12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)

Boudreaux is back from injury, but with Haarms and Williams playing well, it can ease him back into the lineup.

Lamar Stevens USA Today Sports

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (7-13, 0-9 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats C - 24 Mike Watkins (6-9, 254, Jr.) Watkins may not score all that much, but he can be an absolute force on the boards, as Purdue has seen before. He's averaging eight-and-half rebounds, mirroring his scoring numbers. The Boilermakers are going to have to keep a body on him on the defensive boards. F - 11 Lamar Stevens (6-8, 230, Jr.) Penn State's best player and best chance, the power forward averages 18.7 points, but is shooting just 42 percent from the frontcourt. He's athletic and can shoot from mid-range, but has been shooting a lot of threes lately, too, making three on as many attempts in scoring 27 in Penn State's near upset at Minnesota. G - 23 Josh Reaves (6-5, 214, Sr.)

One of the Big Ten's best defenders, Reaves averages two-and-a-half steals per game. His size and energy level could be problematic for Edwards. Reaves is the catalyst for a Penn State team that's been solid on defense this season. G - 5 Jamari Wheeler (6-1, 170, So.)

Penn State's high-energy point guard is an excellent defender, but Eastern's physicality will be a different sort of matchup for him. It does go both ways, though, because he'll put pressure on Eastern when he puts the ball on the floor. G - 2 Myles Dread (6-4, 215, Fr.) The freshman guard has been in double-figures four of the past five games. He's Penn State's top three-point shooter by percentage at 36-plus percent. KEY PLAYERS G - 13 Rasir Bolton (6-2, 180, Fr.) Penn State brings its second-leading scorer off the bench. The rookie averages 11.4 points, but he's not been nearly as productive in Big Ten play as he was in non-conference play, where he scored 25 against N.C. State, for example. F - 21 John Harrar (6-9, 243, So.) G - 0 Myreon Jones (6-3, 170, Fr.)

THREE THINGS FOCUS REBOUND TRANSITION Purdue's season has changed, and quite honestly, now comes the part where it'll have to handle success. Bryce Jordan lulls people to sleep and with the Lions winless in the league, if Purdue isn't mature about this, it can get bit. Mike Watkins is a real presence around the rim, as Purdue learned a couple years ago, when the Boilermakers had the best rebounder in the country in Caleb Swanigan and Watkins still dominated the glass. Penn State is not a good offensive team. Purdue can't afford to allow it anything easy, whether it be off bad shots, turnovers or whatever. The Boilermakers haven't always been great in transition defense, either.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 76, PENN STATE 69