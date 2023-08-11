For the third straight game Purdue Basketball took on a professional team from Europe. After two wins against Germany teams, they traveled to Austria on Friday to take on SKN St. Polten in St. Polten, Austria.



For the first time on this trip, Purdue played a team that was over matched from the start.



After strong performances and big wins, but against decent international talent, Purdue went into Austria and dominated from the start.



Purdue jumped out to a 15-0 lead behind their big men Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst, and extended the lead even further. They ended the first half with a 61-18 lead and walk-ons were already getting time on the floor.



Purdue was still without Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, and saw Camden Heide go up and get injured coming down off a dunk, but their talent and size was still too much for SKN St. Polten and a few minutes into the fourth quarter and Purdue was playing the back end of their bench.



Here's some quick thoughts as Purdue prepares to take a couple days off before finishing up the exhibition portion of their trip on August 14th in the Czech Republic on August 14th.