Purdue basketball continued its active week on the recruiting trail on Thursday afternoon, offering 2026 four-star guard Felipe Quiñones. If you are a Boiler Upload subscriber, you knew that assistant coach Paul Lusk watched Quiñones twice during the EYBL Indianapolis stop last weekend, where he showed out in the Boilermakers' backyard.

Over 13 EYBL E16 games with Jet Academy 16U, Quiñones is averaging 18.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 43% from three-point range.

Casey Bartley was in attendance to watch Quiñones go up against fellow 2026 Purdue target Gabe Sularski, where Quiñones poured in 20 points on 7-15 shooting, and had this to say about the 6-foot-6 guard.

"Quiñones showed a great burst, especially with his first step. Quinones is a fluid athlete, able to coast in transition and burst in the half court with his dribble. When he wanted to get somewhere from the perimeter, he got there."

Quiñones is rated by Rivals as the No. 79 player in the 2026 recruiting class, holding other offers from Illinois, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Memphis and Cal as of Thursday afternoon. That list figures to grow for the talented scorer. Quiñones is originally from Puerto Rico and plays his high school basketball at IMG Academy.

Purdue has sent out a number of offers over the last several days, which include Quiñones' Jet Academy teammate Jermal Jones Jr., 2025 guards Braylon Mullins and Antione West, and 2026 wings Bo Ogden and Anthony Thompson.