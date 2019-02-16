Post-game analysis: The 3-2-1 and Wrap Video
Some quick analysis from No. 12 Purdue's 76-64 win over Penn State.
UNDER PRESSURE
Matt Painter talks often about the importance of nit-picking wins, to shine a light on things the outcome might overshadow, that might lead to the next loss.
He'll have much to dissect now.
Purdue's 23 turnovers marked an extraordinary and uncharacteristic departure from the Boilermakers' identity this season and obviously must be proven to be a blip, not the start of a trend.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news