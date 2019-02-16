PDF: Purdue-Penn State statistics

Analysis ($): Stat Blast | 3-2-1 | Wrap Video

Purdue needed something.

Middling against Penn State in a game that would see the Boilermakers commit a season-high 23 turnovers, Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler provided that something, at least enough to buoy the 12th-ranked hosts until a second-half shooting surge propelled them to a 76-64 win.

“These guys,” center Matt Haarms said of the two redshirt freshmen, “they came in and had a fire about them.”

Again, the Boilermakers, dealing with foul trouble and playing mostly without big man Trevion Williams due to illness, needed it.



The opening minutes were as uncharacteristic a stretch as Purdue has played in weeks, months even, turning the ball over incessantly against the sort of pressure it’s handled without incident all season.

“Not ready to play more than anything,” Coach Matt Painter said. “They didn’t do anything that we didn’t expect. We knew they’d come with the 1-2-2 zone press, matchup press. We just had to do a better job taking care of the basketball.”

Those difficulties contributed to Penn State leading 8-0 right out of the gate.

“We just wanted them to start with a shorter shot clock,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said in a nod to Purdue’s offensive precision this season.

Instead, it turned Purdue into a shell of itself. Maybe the single-biggest key to its success this season has been its ability to take care of the basketball.

On Saturday afternoon, it couldn’t, or didn’t. Carsen Edwards and Nojel Eastern, Purdue’s two starting guards, committed seven and six turnovers, respectively, themselves combining for more than Purdue normally commits as a team.

Against such struggles, Purdue needed something more from someone.

Continue reading below