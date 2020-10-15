GoldandBlack - Purdue basketball practice is back on, starting Thursday

Purdue basketball practice is back on, starting Thursday
Purdue basketball begins formal preseason today, only a day after the official start of practice nationwide and a few days after announcing a weeklong delay until next Wednesday due to a COVID-19 quarantine period.
Purdue announced the change Thursday morning after it was determined the 14-day quarantine period wasn't necessary.
More to come ...
#Purdue starting preseason basketball practice today pic.twitter.com/emR6QaKOQp— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 15, 2020
