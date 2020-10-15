 GoldandBlack - Purdue basketball practice is back on, starting Thursday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-15 10:12:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue basketball practice is back on, starting Thursday

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter's team opens formal preseason practice today (GoldandBlack.com)

Purdue basketball begins formal preseason today, only a day after the official start of practice nationwide and a few days after announcing a weeklong delay until next Wednesday due to a COVID-19 quarantine period.

Purdue announced the change Thursday morning after it was determined the 14-day quarantine period wasn't necessary.

More to come ...


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}