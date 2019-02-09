PDF: Purdue-Nebraska stats

The consummate role player, a label he'd take as a compliment, Grady Eifert stepped to the foul line in the second half of Saturday night's 81-62 win over Nebraska to students' chants of "MVP! MVP!"

"We all love it when he gets a little love," fellow senior Ryan Cline said later, "because he works so hard."

It was the usual Eifert stuff — offensive rebounds, deflections or steals and visits to the floor in pursuit of them — that sparked 15th-ranked Purdue to start the second half after a closely contested first.

It was the not-so-usual Eifert stuff that might have stood as the singular difference in the Boilermakers' eighth win in as many games.

The senior forward scored a career-high 16 points and didn't miss a shot of any kind. He was 4-of-4 from the floor, 2-of-2 from three and 6-of-6 at the foul line.

Purdue led by just two at the half, before Nebraska quickly tied it to open the second.

But after an Eifert offensive rebound, Carsen Edwards threw a pass behind his back to Trevion Williams for a dunk. Later, Eifert's steal set up a dunk for Eastern, then Eastern reciprocated by passing to Eifert for the three that capped a 14-2 Purdue burst that pushed its lead into double-figures and afforded it cushion enough to weather a slew of Cornhusker threes in an outlier sort of shooting performance for a team that's been struggling badly to score. This was Nebraska's seventh consecutive loss.

