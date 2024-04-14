For the first time in Matt Painter's tenure, the questions going into the Purdue basketball off season won't be about if Painter and his program can make its way to a Final Four.



An incredible run led Purdue all the way through the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four and all the way to the National Title Game where it lost to UConn.



While the loss was disappointing for a team with an All-Time great in Zach Edey, the run was without question a needed success and monkey off the back for a program that had gotten too close and cared too much to not have a Final Four under its belt.



Now it does and those questions have been answered.



But that doesn't mean there aren't questions. With the exit of Zach Edey, and six true freshman coming to campus, there's a lot of questions about next season's Purdue team.



With the school year coming close to an end, let's take a look at those pressing questions over the next couple days.