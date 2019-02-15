Official Visit Preview: Ben Carlson
Purdue's recruiting work in the Twin Cities will pay off again this weekend, with another highly regarded Class of 2020 player from the D1 Minnesota grassroots program officially visiting.
A few weeks after top-150 guard Kerwin Walton officially visited Purdue, the Boilermaker program will have top-100 forward Ben Carlson in West Lafayette beginning Friday for another junior-year official visit.
