As a basketball program, Rutgers seems to be in a much better place than it was when it stepped through the Big Ten’s threshold a few years ago.

It’s competing much more so than it did back then.

Not necessarily winning, but competing.

Still, “competitive” is relative, and on most nights, the Scarlet Knights still don’t have much of a chance, especially away from Piscataway.

And for that reason as much as any, Purdue’s 89-54 win Tuesday night may not endure as particularly significant or memorable.

Still, it was quite a display of what this Boilermaker team can be capable of, an emphatic and complete, and thoroughly one-sided showing for a team that hasn't always built on success particularly well and was coming off its best win of the season.

Start with defense.

After taking a 10-point lead into halftime, Purdue gave Rutgers no chance thereafter.

Due more to the Boilermakers’ defense than anything, the Scarlet Knights made just seven shots after halftime on 26 tries, and four of those field goals came in the final four-and-a-half minutes, after Purdue was up 40.

Rutgers finished with 19 turnovers, which Purdue turned into 24 points, along with 20 fast-break points. Guard Geo Baker, who scored 25 last time these teams met, was 3-of-11 with five turnovers.

“Our ability to get in transition, whether it was turning them over or off of rebounds, really helped us and we were able to get some good looks,” Coach Matt Painter said, “not just at the rim, but also some threes.”