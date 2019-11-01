Boilermakers roll in exhibition
PDF: Purdue-Southern Indiana statistics
Aaron Wheeler led all scorers with 17 points and Matt Haarms added 16, as No. 23 Purdue rolled past Southern Indiana 88-59 in Friday night's exhibition in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers dominated from the outset, scoring the game's first nine points en route to a 54-21 lead at halftime, after shooting 78 percent and making 6-of-9 threes in the opening 20 minutes.
The lead peaked at 44 in the second half.
Full coverage and analysis to come at GoldandBlack.com.
