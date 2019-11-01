Eric Hunter didn't shoot anywhere near as he hoped last season after being prioritized by Purdue In recruiting largely for just that, his shooting and scoring ability.

But in the second half, when Hunter shook a defender and dribbled Into a jumper from the right elbow and canned the shot, he looked like a different player. It was his third jumper of the game, and the one he missed even showed an aggressiveness and comfort previously unseen in the combo guard, who was out there to complement Purdue's scoring guards last season, and now wants to become something like them.