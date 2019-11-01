News More News
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue-Southern Indiana

Purdue's Eric Hunter looked like a very different player in Purdue's exhibition win over Southern Indiana.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Friday night, No. 23 Purdue debuted in an 88-59 exhibition win over Southern Indiana.

Below, we break down a few of the finer points of the Boilermaker victory.

ON THE HUNT-ER

Eric Hunter didn't shoot anywhere near as he hoped last season after being prioritized by Purdue In recruiting largely for just that, his shooting and scoring ability.

But in the second half, when Hunter shook a defender and dribbled Into a jumper from the right elbow and canned the shot, he looked like a different player. It was his third jumper of the game, and the one he missed even showed an aggressiveness and comfort previously unseen in the combo guard, who was out there to complement Purdue's scoring guards last season, and now wants to become something like them.

