BO: The latest on two four-star bigs, the 2021 targets, Maliq Carr and more
BOILING OVER is the most popular feature GoldandBlack.com has, loaded with Purdue recruiting and team news and analysis.
In this week's edition, the latest on Purdue four-star center targets Hunter Dickinson and Ryan Kalkbrenner, blue-chip 2021 visitors, football target Maliq Carr and more.
If you're not yet a member to GoldandBlack.com, become one now using the promo code ADIDAS and get 25 percent off the first year or your annual membership, plus $75 worth of adidas merchandise. This deal could end at any time, so if you're interested, act now.
Access this week's BOILING OVER right here and join the conversation it always creates.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.