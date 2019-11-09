Breaking down No. 23 Purdue's 70-66 loss to Texas in Mackey Arena Saturday night.

Purdue had its chances often against the Longhorns, none better than the five-point lead it held with less than three minutes to play.

But a team that has been prone to spurts of turnovers was stricken at the worst time.

First, a mishandled ball by Aaron Wheeler, then an illegal screen called on Matt Haarms, then a mishandled ball by Eric Hunter.

Texas turned it Into a 7-0 run to claim the lead back, and Purdue found no counterpunch and the Longhorns iced the game at the foul line.

"It was a lack of concentration," Hunter said of the late turnover spell. "We've proven we can pass and catch."

It wasn't an isolated incident.

Even though Texas probably played better than the home team — it certainly shot better — Purdue had multiple opportunities to push two-possession leads out further. Each time, it turned the ball over, allowed Texas to get in transition or both.

"Once we got over the hump a few times," senior Jahaad Proctor said, "we couldn't seal the deal."

Late in the first half, Purdue led by six, but missed back-to-back transition chances at the rim, then gave up a transition three, making for a five-point swing.

"We were in really good positions," Coach Matt Painter said, "then we just didn't execute.

"We opened that door, and they made the plays they needed to."

Purdue turned the ball over 14 times, but again, it was more about when they happened as opposed to how many. And the Boilermakers again had little answer for Matt Coleman, who paced a Longhorn offense that shot 52.4 percent as the road team in Mackey Arena and made every shot — and every free throw — it had to to win In Mackey Arena.



