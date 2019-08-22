BOILING OVER is the most popular feature GoldandBlack.com has, loaded with Purdue recruiting and team news and analysis.

In this week's edition, news on Purdue trending very well with one of its four-star basketball targets for 2020, this weekend's Boilermaker basketball elite camp, the latest on blue-chip wide receiver Maliq Carr and more.

If you're not yet a member to GoldandBlack.com, become one now using the promo code ADIDAS and save 25 percent on the first year of your annual membership and get $75 worth of free merchandise from adidas.com.

Access this week's BOILING OVER right here and join the conversation it always creates.