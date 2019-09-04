More ($): Things heating up with Purdue targets

Two Purdue commitments for the Class of 2020 and all three of its remaining targets remain well positioned among the top 100 players nationally in Rivals.com's updated rankings, released Wednesday.

Purdue has one scholarship left, on paper, for 2020.

Boilermaker commitments Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey are 72nd and 77th, respectively, Ivey up 10 spots from the last ranking.

Among targets, centers Hunter Dickinson and Ryan Kalkbrenner — the latter expected to make his official visit to Purdue this weekend — are 36th and 67th, respectively, and Ben Carlson is No. 87

More: Rivals.com's full rankings

Below is a look at each player, and video.