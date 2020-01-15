University Book Store Headlines: 1.15.2020
The #B1G is the best conference in America.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 14, 2020
☑️: In today's NCAA Net rankings, 12 of the top 41 teams reside in the Big Ten Conference.
☑️: The next closest to the Big Ten's 12 squads is 4 teams (Big 12, Big East, ACC, SEC, Pac-12).
Every. Single. Night. pic.twitter.com/mLo5fS6Fzm
Purdue Basketball
Purdue Football
Purdue Recruiting
Olympic/Other
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Ed Gunkel (1945) Fullback, Football
Jim Beirne (1946) Offensive End, Football
Steve Longfellow (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball
Scott Sovereen (1957) Kicker, Football
Scott Dobbins (1975) Tight End, Football
Drew Brees (1979) Quarterback, Football
Evan Pulliam (1993) Linebacker , Football
Robert McWilliams (1999) Defensive End, Football
Brandon Newman (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball
