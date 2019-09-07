MORE: The 3-2-1 | GoldandBlack.com blog | Holt was back on the sideline | Purdue's big numbers in Vandy win

Stats (PDF): Purdue-Vanderbilt box score

It wasn’t always pretty. But, it was a win. The final: Purdue 42, Vanderilt 24.

That’s what Purdue needed on this day after it opened 2019 with a stupefying 34-31 loss at Nevada.

Who cares if Purdue’s offense lacked any semblance of balance, throwing for 509 yards and running for only 31?

Who cares if Purdue had special teams issues, including some poor punting and a penalty that negated a long punt return by Rondale Moore?

Who cares if Purdue’s defense allowed several long pass plays?

None of it matters. The Boilermakers got a much-needed victory with TCU coming to West Lafayette next week. Style points don't matter. The program has tasted success and can build off this.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Purdue’s triumph.

1. What more can be said about Rondale Moore? He set a new standard today by catching a career-high 13 passes for 220 yards and a TD. How does Moore do it?

“I think it’s different from our perspective,” said tight end Brycen Hopkins. “You all see it out there and we are right next to him when he does it. I don’t know how he does some of the stuff he does. When I get back to the sideline, I honestly asked him: 'How do you keep doing that?' I don’t really understand, but he’s a great player and I am glad to have him on my team.”

2. Purdue’s offensive line won’t be confused with Iowa’s or Wisconsin’s. And Jeff Brohm often likes to set up the run with the pass. Still, the Boilermakers need more from their rushing game. At halftime, Purdue had six rushes for seven yards (1.2 ypc). The long run? It was for two yards. It didn’t get much better in the second half, as the Boilermakers finished the game with a scant 31 yards rushing on 18 carries. That comes to 1.7 yards per rush. Zander Horvath led the team with 15 yards on eight carries. The last time Purdue won a game when it ran for 40 or fewer yards? It was the epic victory vs. Ohio State in 2000.

"We have to find a way to run the ball more," said Brohm. "I think we are aware of that. It seemed like every time we handed it off, we got minus four. So, there are a lot of things to work on and improve. I think this team, what you are gonna see this year from us in order for us to win, we have to show more grit, more fight, more toughness and just battle to the end and make it a one-game season and find ways to win."

3. Give Elijah Sindelar credit: He has some thick skin. After Jeff Brohm gave Sindelar some—ahem—constructive criticism early in the game, he responded. Brohm’s message to Sindelar: Know where No. 4 is. Who is No. 4? It’s Rondale Moore. Sindelar threw the air out of the ball today, hitting 34-of-52 passes for 509 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. In two games, Elijah Sindelar has hit 68-of-104 passes (65 perent) for 932 yards with nine TDs and three picks. He has gone 34-of-52 in each game this season.

"Elijah did a great job of reading the out," said tight end Brycen Hopkins. "I think our offensive line did a great job keeping him protected and our receivers did a great job, as well.

"I think he was doing a great job. That’s probably the best game I have seen Elijah throw the rock. He was zipping it in when he needed to, he was putting air under when he needed to. He’s a smart player, he’s athletic and I put my trust in him."

