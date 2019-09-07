MORE: GoldandBlack.com blog | Holt was back on the sideline | Purdue's big numbers in Vandy win | 10 things you need to know about Vandy win | The 3-2-1



Stats (PDF): Purdue-Vanderbilt box score

Where was defensive coordinator Nick Holt going to coach from: The press box or the sideline?



Holt's location had become a hot issue around West Lafayette in recent weeks. On this day, Holt was on the sideline—his traditional spot—as opposed the the press box, where he was for the opener at Nevada. Earlier in the week, Jeff Brohm said Holt would remain upstairs. But, come game time, he surprisingly was back on the field.

Why the switch?

"I think as we evaluated last week’s performance, there were some advantages to being upstairs,” said Brohm. “But I think in the end, probably Nick’s strength is his fire and his passion for football and his ability to kind of get around the team and motivate them on the field.

“So, yes, we went ahead and switched that back.”

Purdue’s defense played well for most of today’s 42-24 win vs. Vanderbilt. Yes, the unit allowed 491 yards overall and 420 yards passing. But the Boilermakers made more big plays and muted star Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who carried 17 times for just 56 yards with a TD.

“While it wasn’t perfect, we did get some stops quite a few times,” said Brohm. “And at times, we played well, it’s just not as consistent as we’d like it to be.”

The story of Holt’s game-day location began to take on a life of its own, in some respects. Holt’s first two years at Purdue, he worked from the sideline. He became famous for his animated behavior. His fist-pumping style fired up the players. And he often strayed onto the field while inspiring his troops to the point where a staffer often had to rein him in so he wouldn’t go too far and incur a penalty.

"I think it was more comforting to have him down there," said linebacker Markus Bailey. "Guys who have been here are used to having him down there and having that extra energy and him being able to coach us directly."

But when Game One rolled around, Holt was stationed in the press box. And, he didn’t have much to say about it. Before the Nevada game, Holt was asked about his new location sitting high above the action from the press box.



“We are gonna try that up this game and see how it goes,” said Holt. “That’s what we’re doing.”

Was it Holt’s idea?

“We made a decision, Coach made a decision, wants to see that," Holt said leading into the Nevada tilt.



The defense played well for almost three quarters at Nevada. But the unit melted-down in the fourth quarter of a 34-31 loss, as Purdue allowed 17 points in the final 15 minutes and scored none.

Today, there was no late-game melt-down for Holt’s defense, which had four three-and-outs on the day and played solid ball most of the day.



“I enjoyed (having him on the field),” said linebacker Ben Holt, who led Purdue with 11 tackles and is Nick Holt’s son. “It was good to have his intensity and energy. It kind of brings us all together.”