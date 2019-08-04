MORE: Training camp coverage

Elijah Sindelar talks fast.

Following a recent training camp practice under the blazing mid-North Indiana sun, the fifth-year senior quarterback is on a roll, rambling on about how many playmakers will surround him in this year’s offense. The words fall fast from his mouth.



“It makes it a whole lot easier,” he said. “You can relax, and be comfortable in the pocket knowing if the outside receiver isn’t there and Rondale (Moore) is running in the slot a short route, a bubble, or screen, I know I can check down to him and he can potentially make someone miss. It makes it a lot more enjoyable, you can relax and know they are gonna do some crazy things.”

Just get them the ball, guys like Moore, Jared Sparks, Amad Anderson, David Bell, Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop, among others. And don’t forget about the collection of tight end talent led by Brycen Hopkins.

That’s a lot of weaponry for Sindlear. Now, can he make it all go? He’ll need protection from the line, which is still under construction. Still, success is largely in his hands. He knows it. That’s why he wants to become a more efficient signal-caller in 2019, so he can maximize the talent around him. How efficient? He wants to hit 70 percent of his passes. That’s ambitious for a guy with a career 59.1-percent completion percentage. The key to reaching his goal: Better decision-making.

“Last season, I tried to force some plays,” said Sindelar. “Knowing when to check the ball down or just pull it down and take a sack, it’s not the end of the world. Your offensive line doesn’t like it, and I don’t like it either (taking a sack). But it’s better than throwing an interception. We are working on always staying positive and we are moving the ball.”

Sindelar tossed three costly picks in the season-opener last year in a 31-27 home loss to Northwestern. And he got benched for David Blough. Subsequently, Sindelar hurt an oblique and his surgically repaired knee acted up. Just like that, Sindelar saw his season of promise go up in smoke, as he played just the first two games of the campaign. He sat and watched Blough shine.



Now, Blough is gone, off trying to make the Cleveland Browns roster. For all intents and purposes, the job belongs to Sindelar after he had to battle Blough for the No. 1 spot each of the last two season. None of the other signal-callers on the roster are equipped to challenge Sindelar's alpha role in the quarterback room. No. 2 is the No. 1 man. Period.



Now, the question begs: How will the dynamic of not having to look over his shoulder at Blough impact the 6-4, 225-pound Sindelar?

“That competition was a lot of fun,” said Sindelar. “It brought David and I together. And it definitely pushed you to be better. Now that I am older and I don't have that, it has been a change of pace. But I think I have the same mentality as when David was here.”

